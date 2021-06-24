Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Grows Holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,540 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $2,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in PerkinElmer by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 140,877 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,073,000 after acquiring an additional 4,624 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the first quarter valued at $1,854,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in PerkinElmer by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 858,922 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $123,256,000 after purchasing an additional 55,597 shares during the last quarter. F M Investments LLC purchased a new position in PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter worth about $2,691,000. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 67,950 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,718,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

In related news, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total transaction of $345,332.70. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PKI opened at $154.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.41. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a one year low of $93.23 and a one year high of $162.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.80.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 24.19% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 100.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.37%.

Separately, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. PerkinElmer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.42.

PerkinElmer Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI).

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.