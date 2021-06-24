Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $2.33 Million Stock Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 23.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,990 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $2,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.8% during the first quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.3% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. BOKF NA increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.5% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 4,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.4% in the first quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David P. Stockert sold 4,000 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.86, for a total transaction of $687,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,786 shares in the company, valued at $10,790,401.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total value of $99,139.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,680,730.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,671 shares of company stock worth $7,103,280 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAA stock opened at $169.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.39. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.06 and a 12 month high of $172.33. The company has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.99, a PEG ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.66.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($1.21). The company had revenue of $425.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.65 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 4.33%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.76%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MAA shares. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Truist Securities raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.82.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

