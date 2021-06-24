Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Raises Holdings in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.09% of SkyWest worth $2,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SKYW. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of SkyWest by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 859 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in SkyWest during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SkyWest by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SkyWest in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SKYW opened at $45.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.05. SkyWest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $61.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -656.00 and a beta of 2.05.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.18). SkyWest had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $534.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SkyWest, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on SKYW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $51.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of SkyWest from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

