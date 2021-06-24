Epstein & White Financial LLC Sells 10 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Epstein & White Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 415 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 10 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 0.4% of Epstein & White Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Epstein & White Financial LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 57.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4,360.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,168.98.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,503.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 66.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,315.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,630.08 and a twelve month high of $3,554.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,983.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.