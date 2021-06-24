Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,113,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,206 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 1.24% of Equinix worth $756,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EQIX. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in Equinix by 1,519.0% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Equinix by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 37,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in Equinix by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in Equinix by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Equinix by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.96, for a total transaction of $142,992.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 5,051 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.42, for a total transaction of $4,017,666.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,815 shares in the company, valued at $7,011,627.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,501 shares of company stock worth $13,019,508 in the last ninety days. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX traded down $26.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $777.08. The company had a trading volume of 22,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,894. The company has a market cap of $69.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.28. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $586.73 and a 52 week high of $839.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $747.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 5.85%. Equinix’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.37%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EQIX shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Equinix in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist boosted their price objective on Equinix from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Equinix from $856.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Equinix from $861.00 to $867.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Equinix from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $864.48.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

