Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Price Target Increased to $900.00 by Analysts at Truist Securities

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its price target raised by research analysts at Truist Securities from $850.00 to $900.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Truist Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.18% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Equinix in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $820.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Equinix from $820.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $864.48.

Get Equinix alerts:

Shares of EQIX stock traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $802.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,894. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Equinix has a 12-month low of $586.73 and a 12-month high of $839.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $747.09.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by ($4.29). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equinix will post 24.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gary Hromadko sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $796.00, for a total transaction of $7,960,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 158,261 shares in the company, valued at $125,975,756. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 5,051 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.42, for a total transaction of $4,017,666.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,011,627.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,501 shares of company stock worth $13,019,508. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Equinix by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in Equinix by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 66 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Equinix by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.