Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Price Target Cut to C$11.50 by Analysts at CIBC

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) had its price target decreased by CIBC from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of Equinox Gold from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform spec overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Desjardins reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Equinox Gold in a research report on Friday, May 21st. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Equinox Gold from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Equinox Gold from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Equinox Gold in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a sector perform rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.21.
EQX opened at $7.20 on Wednesday. Equinox Gold has a 1 year low of $7.18 and a 1 year high of $13.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.06.
Equinox Gold Company Profile
Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.
