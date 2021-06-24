Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Price Target Cut to C$11.50 by Analysts at CIBC

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) had its price target decreased by CIBC from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of Equinox Gold from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform spec overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Desjardins reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Equinox Gold in a research report on Friday, May 21st. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Equinox Gold from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Equinox Gold from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Equinox Gold in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a sector perform rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.21.

EQX opened at $7.20 on Wednesday. Equinox Gold has a 1 year low of $7.18 and a 1 year high of $13.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQX. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in Equinox Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 29.8% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 178,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 40,909 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 1.3% during the first quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 223,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Equinox Gold by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 499,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,982,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Equinox Gold in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors own 23.02% of the company’s stock.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

