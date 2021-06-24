Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Price Target Cut to C$16.75

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) had its price objective reduced by Scotiabank from C$17.25 to C$16.75 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EQX. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Equinox Gold in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a sector perform rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial raised shares of Equinox Gold from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform spec overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Desjardins restated a buy rating on shares of Equinox Gold in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinox Gold presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.21.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:EQX opened at $7.20 on Wednesday. Equinox Gold has a one year low of $7.18 and a one year high of $13.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQX. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Equinox Gold by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,439,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,483,000 after acquiring an additional 107,900 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Equinox Gold by 1,405.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,133,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,221 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Equinox Gold by 390.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 951,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,604,000 after purchasing an additional 757,733 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 924,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,370,000 after buying an additional 45,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 654,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,555,000 after buying an additional 112,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.02% of the company’s stock.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.