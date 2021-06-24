Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Price Target Cut to C$16.75

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) had its price objective reduced by Scotiabank from C$17.25 to C$16.75 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EQX. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Equinox Gold in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a sector perform rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial raised shares of Equinox Gold from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform spec overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Desjardins restated a buy rating on shares of Equinox Gold in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinox Gold presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.21.
NYSEAMERICAN:EQX opened at $7.20 on Wednesday. Equinox Gold has a one year low of $7.18 and a one year high of $13.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.64.
About Equinox Gold
Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.
Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?
Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.