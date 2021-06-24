Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) Downgraded to Hold at Desjardins

Desjardins cut shares of Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Equinox Gold’s FY2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

EQX has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Equinox Gold to C$14.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. CIBC decreased their target price on Equinox Gold to C$11.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Equinox Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 9th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Equinox Gold to C$15.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Equinox Gold to C$20.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Equinox Gold presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$16.34.

Shares of TSE:EQX opened at C$8.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.27, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.63. Equinox Gold has a 12 month low of C$8.85 and a 12 month high of C$17.99.

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.14). The business had revenue of C$290.89 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Equinox Gold will post 1.1400001 EPS for the current year.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

