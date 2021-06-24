Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Price Target Raised to $41.00

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) had its price objective increased by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Equitable from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Equitable from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Equitable from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Equitable from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Equitable from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equitable currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.67.

Get Equitable alerts:

Shares of NYSE EQH opened at $30.15 on Monday. Equitable has a twelve month low of $17.33 and a twelve month high of $35.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 1.67.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Equitable will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Equitable’s payout ratio is presently 14.43%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 57,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 7,412 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 29,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,594,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 52,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 10,456 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 428,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,962,000 after acquiring an additional 30,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.