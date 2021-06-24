Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Kinross Gold Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:KGC)

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kinross Gold in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 21st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.39. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The company had revenue of $986.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 16.56%. Kinross Gold’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS.

KGC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC lowered shares of Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $11.25 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.54.

Shares of KGC opened at $6.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.16. Kinross Gold has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $10.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.58. The company has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KGC. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kinross Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in Kinross Gold by 187.5% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Kinross Gold by 96.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,002 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 11,301 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold in the first quarter worth $67,000. 45.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 7.79%.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

