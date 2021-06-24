Ergoteles LLC Purchases New Holdings in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (OTCMKTS:HIIIU)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (OTCMKTS:HIIIU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIIIU. Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth $288,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth $347,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth $368,000.

Shares of HIIIU opened at $9.99 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.99. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $10.40.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

