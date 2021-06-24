Eric Lefebvre Sells 12,500 Shares of Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) Stock

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) insider Eric Lefebvre sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total transaction of $360,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 140,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,065,762.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Pliant Therapeutics stock opened at $29.74 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.74. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $19.42 and a one year high of $43.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.78.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.04). Pliant Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 25.93% and a negative net margin of 501.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grace Capital boosted its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Grace Capital now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 829.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 601.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the period. 85.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Pliant Therapeutics from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Pliant Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.20.

About Pliant Therapeutics

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which is in Phase II single ascending dose/multiple ascending dose trails and completed Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

