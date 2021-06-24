ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 1,547.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HACK. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 26,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 61,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,555,000 after buying an additional 9,875 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 92,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 17.7% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period.

Shares of HACK stock opened at $61.24 on Thursday. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 1-year low of $43.00 and a 1-year high of $64.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.15.

