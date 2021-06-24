Ethereum Yield (ETHY) Market Cap Achieves $307,761.79

Ethereum Yield (CURRENCY:ETHY) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 24th. One Ethereum Yield coin can now be bought for about $3.08 or 0.00008845 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Yield has a market capitalization of $307,761.79 and approximately $226.00 worth of Ethereum Yield was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ethereum Yield has traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002875 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00054541 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003451 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00020308 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $211.98 or 0.00609209 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00040365 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Ethereum Yield Coin Profile

ETHY is a coin. Ethereum Yield’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000 coins. The official message board for Ethereum Yield is docs.ethereumyield.farm . The official website for Ethereum Yield is ethereumyield.farm . Ethereum Yield’s official Twitter account is @EthereumYield

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHY is a deflationary yield farming coin. ETHY is also the governance token, for managing all EVaults. Users are incentivised to stake Uniswap liquidity provider tokens. Fees from these tokens are farmed. A percentage of these fees goes toward the autonomous strategies like liquidating LP tokens, and performing an (`ETH-ETHY`) buy back (increasing the price). Any purchased ETHY tokens will be distributed to stakers/farmers. ETHY holders will be able to vote on proposals– so long as they have staked liquidity in the pools. The community will decide everything from developer fees and site design to the exact farming options available. “

Ethereum Yield Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Yield directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Yield should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Yield using one of the exchanges listed above.

