Euromoney Institutional Investor (LON:ERM) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC (LON:ERM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,046 ($13.67). Euromoney Institutional Investor shares last traded at GBX 1,032 ($13.48), with a volume of 50,842 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of £1.13 billion and a PE ratio of -965.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,014.64.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of GBX 5.70 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 0.56%. Euromoney Institutional Investor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -10.36%.

Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pricing, Data & Market Intelligence, and Asset Management. The Pricing segment provides commodity price reporting, data, analytics, and events; and commodity price benchmarks and analysis for its clients' business processes and workflows in the metals, mining, and forest products industries.

