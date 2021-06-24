European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT) Insider Acquires £10,241 in Stock

European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT) insider Pui Kei Yuen purchased 7,700 shares of European Assets Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 133 ($1.74) per share, for a total transaction of £10,241 ($13,379.93).

LON:EAT opened at GBX 132.50 ($1.73) on Thursday. European Assets Trust PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 93.20 ($1.22) and a 12-month high of GBX 139.50 ($1.82). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of £477.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 133.13.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.65%. European Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.41%.

European Assets Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of small and mid cap companies with a market capitalization below that of the largest company in the Euromoney Smaller European Companies (ex UK) Index or below Euro 2.5 billion.

