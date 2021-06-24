Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EUROSEAS LTD. was formed under the laws of the Republic of the Marshall Islands to consolidate the ship owning interests of the Pittas family of Athens, Greece, which has been in the shipping business over the past 136 years. Euroseas trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker ESEA. Euroseas operates in the dry cargo, drybulk and container shipping markets. Euroseas’ operations are managed by Eurobulk Ltd., an ISO 9001:2000 certified affiliated ship management company, which is responsible for the day-to-day commercial and technical management and operations of the vessels. Euroseas employs its vessels on spot and period charters and through pool arrangements. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on ESEA. TheStreet upgraded shares of Euroseas from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Noble Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Euroseas in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESEA traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.93. The stock had a trading volume of 127,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,063. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.60. Euroseas has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $26.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The shipping company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.05). Euroseas had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 10.15%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Euroseas will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euroseas during the first quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Euroseas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Euroseas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Euroseas by 340.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 155,107 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 119,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Euroseas Company Profile

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of May 6, 2021, it had a fleet of 14 vessels, including 9 feeder containerships and 5 intermediate container carriers with a cargo capacity of 42,281 teu.

