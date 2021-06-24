Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) Given Buy Rating at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated their buy rating on shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH currently has a C$23.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer began coverage on Evaxion Biotech A/S in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

EVAX stock opened at $7.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $134.39 million and a P/E ratio of -7.22. Evaxion Biotech A/S has a 1 year low of $5.16 and a 1 year high of $10.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.75.

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.10. Research analysts forecast that Evaxion Biotech A/S will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S in the first quarter worth about $1,325,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S in the first quarter worth about $219,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S in the first quarter worth about $512,000. Finally, Luminus Management LLC bought a new stake in Evaxion Biotech A/S during the first quarter worth approximately $1,150,000. 4.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage artificial intelligence-immunology platform company, identifies and develops novel immunotherapies for the treatment of various cancers, bacterial diseases, and viral infections. The company develops therapies using PIONEER, an immuno-oncology platform; EDEN, a bacterial disease platform; and RAVENTM, a viral disease platform.

