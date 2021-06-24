Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) CFO Sells $933,375.00 in Stock

Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) CFO Charles Baker sold 47,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $933,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,782.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Eventbrite stock opened at $19.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 3.10. Eventbrite, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.75 and a 12 month high of $26.51.

Get Eventbrite alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eventbrite in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eventbrite in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $160,000. MIK Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Eventbrite in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eventbrite in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 78.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EB has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Eventbrite in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eventbrite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.

Featured Story: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Eventbrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eventbrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.