Eversept Partners LP Buys Shares of 268,634 InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX)

Eversept Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 268,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,000. Eversept Partners LP owned about 0.62% of InflaRx at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IFRX. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in InflaRx by 235.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,583 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of InflaRx by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of InflaRx by 247.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 12,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 8,960 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of InflaRx during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of InflaRx during the 1st quarter valued at $289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

Get InflaRx alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IFRX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised InflaRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on InflaRx from $3.50 to $2.80 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Guggenheim raised InflaRx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of InflaRx in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on InflaRx from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.33.

Shares of InflaRx stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.96. 6,822 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,136. The firm has a market cap of $127.95 million, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.26. InflaRx has a 52-week low of $2.66 and a 52-week high of $6.88.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. Equities analysts anticipate that InflaRx will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

InflaRx Company Profile

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the Germany and United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, an intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody, which completed the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of pyoderma gangrenosum, a chronic inflammatory skin disorder, as well as developing IFX-1 for the treatment of oncological diseases.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for InflaRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InflaRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.