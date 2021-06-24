Eversept Partners LP Has $1.83 Million Stock Holdings in Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN)

Eversept Partners LP raised its position in Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) by 28.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 104,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,834 shares during the period. Eversept Partners LP’s holdings in Exagen were worth $1,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Exagen in the 1st quarter valued at $7,000,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Exagen by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 4,799 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in Exagen in the 1st quarter valued at $5,795,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Exagen in the 1st quarter valued at $529,000. Finally, Samjo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exagen during the 1st quarter worth $2,625,000. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XGN stock traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $16.02. 150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,237. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 16.41 and a current ratio of 16.41. Exagen Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.29 and a 12 month high of $24.67. The company has a market capitalization of $271.19 million, a PE ratio of -11.87 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.05.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.02). Exagen had a negative return on equity of 29.42% and a negative net margin of 40.33%. The business had revenue of $10.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 million. As a group, analysts predict that Exagen Inc. will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on XGN shares. Cowen increased their target price on Exagen from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Exagen from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Exagen in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Exagen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.20.

Exagen Company Profile

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

