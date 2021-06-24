Eversept Partners LP Increases Holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO)

Eversept Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 164,378 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,122 shares during the quarter. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries accounts for approximately 1.0% of Eversept Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Eversept Partners LP’s holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $12,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 198,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,577,000 after purchasing an additional 7,027 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 478,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,832 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 785,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,642,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $293,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 412,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,799,000 after acquiring an additional 70,444 shares during the last quarter. 12.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TARO traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $71.57. The company had a trading volume of 357 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,695. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a 52 week low of $53.95 and a 52 week high of $80.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 0.93.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($1.70). Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 70.43%. The company had revenue of $148.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.33 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

About Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

