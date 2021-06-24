Eversept Partners LP Invests $9.88 Million in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Eversept Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 35,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,883,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in argenx by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in argenx by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in argenx by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in argenx by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in argenx by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARGX stock traded up $7.48 on Thursday, hitting $319.63. 404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,288. argenx SE has a 12 month low of $212.66 and a 12 month high of $382.15. The company has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of -26.32 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $282.92.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.14) by $2.33. argenx had a negative return on equity of 50.37% and a negative net margin of 298.93%. The business had revenue of $167.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.04 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that argenx SE will post -12.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on ARGX shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on argenx from $309.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered argenx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on argenx from $321.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Redburn Partners started coverage on argenx in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on argenx in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $330.21.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase III; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase III; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

