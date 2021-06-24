Eversept Partners LP Makes New $23.99 Million Investment in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Eversept Partners LP purchased a new position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 122,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,987,000. McKesson comprises about 1.9% of Eversept Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Eversept Partners LP owned approximately 0.08% of McKesson as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 463.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 95,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,565,000 after purchasing an additional 78,337 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 16,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

NYSE:MCK traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $187.83. The company had a trading volume of 12,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,136. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.62. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $139.76 and a one year high of $204.66. The firm has a market cap of $29.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.56, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.88.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.03. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. The company had revenue of $59.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.76%.

In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 3,000 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,511 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $1,054,860.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,689,736.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,510 shares of company stock worth $3,839,054 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Argus upgraded McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.18.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.