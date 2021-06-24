EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $139.58 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) will report sales of $139.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for EVERTEC’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $139.86 million and the lowest is $139.07 million. EVERTEC posted sales of $117.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EVERTEC will report full year sales of $551.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $549.31 million to $556.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $580.87 million, with estimates ranging from $574.40 million to $592.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover EVERTEC.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 47.06% and a net margin of 22.29%. The business had revenue of $139.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.41 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on EVERTEC from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on EVERTEC from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EVERTEC from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. EVERTEC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.14.

EVTC traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,564. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48 and a beta of 1.00. EVERTEC has a fifty-two week low of $26.14 and a fifty-two week high of $44.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is currently 10.42%.

In other EVERTEC news, COO Philip E. Steurer sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total value of $1,199,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,791.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in EVERTEC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of EVERTEC in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in EVERTEC by 351.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in EVERTEC by 45.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in EVERTEC during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

