Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on EXC. TheStreet lowered Exelon from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Exelon from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $44.15 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.25. Exelon has a 1 year low of $33.97 and a 1 year high of $47.36. The stock has a market cap of $43.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.78, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.42). Exelon had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exelon will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 47.52%.

In other news, CEO Michael Innocenzo sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total value of $719,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,536,626.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 155,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,821,000 after purchasing an additional 42,307 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new stake in Exelon in the 1st quarter worth $354,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Exelon by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 4,741 shares during the last quarter. 78.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

