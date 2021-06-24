ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Stake Lessened by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 3.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ExlService were worth $4,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService during the first quarter worth $137,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService during the first quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService during the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXLS. Bank of America upgraded ExlService from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of ExlService from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ExlService currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $105.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.79. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.88 and a 52-week high of $108.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $261.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.13 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 10.16%. Research analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 3,483 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.33, for a total transaction of $321,585.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,014.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 21,000 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.03, for a total value of $2,079,630.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,550 shares in the company, valued at $18,375,016.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,415 shares of company stock worth $5,086,880. 2.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

