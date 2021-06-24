Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its position in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 35.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 505,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 277,100 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $4,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXTR. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Extreme Networks by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in Extreme Networks by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 16,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Extreme Networks by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Extreme Networks by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 50,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Extreme Networks by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929 shares during the period. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EXTR shares. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Extreme Networks from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of EXTR stock opened at $10.92 on Thursday. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.73 and a fifty-two week high of $12.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.50 and a beta of 2.04.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Extreme Networks had a positive return on equity of 71.36% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $253.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total value of $285,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 581,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,649,551.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John C. Shoemaker acquired 7,200 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 365,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,650,710. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 264,317 shares of company stock worth $2,929,126. Insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

