FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Purchased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 674 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.06, for a total transaction of $777,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,850.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $278.00 to $261.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $297.00.

Shares of FDS stock opened at $328.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $329.68. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $294.21 and a 12-month high of $365.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $391.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.90 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 48.42% and a net margin of 25.24%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. Analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 30.17%.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

