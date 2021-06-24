Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Falcon Minerals Corporation own and acquire oil-weighted minerals. The company owns mineral, royalty and over-riding royalty interests primarily in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County and Gonzales County Texas. Falcon Minerals Corporation, formerly named Osprey Energy Acquisition Corp., is based in San Diego, California. “

Get Falcon Minerals alerts:

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised Falcon Minerals from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.33.

Shares of FLMN opened at $5.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.81. The stock has a market cap of $437.94 million, a PE ratio of -254.00 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60. Falcon Minerals has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $5.39.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $12.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.00 million. Falcon Minerals had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 2.76%. As a group, research analysts predict that Falcon Minerals will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This is a boost from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 800.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 126,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Falcon Minerals by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 246,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 3,825 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Falcon Minerals by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,885 shares during the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Falcon Minerals by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 19,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Falcon Minerals by 4.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 100,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Falcon Minerals Company Profile

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 75,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Falcon Minerals (FLMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.