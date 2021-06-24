Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 2,346 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 88,143 shares.The stock last traded at $15.00 and had previously closed at $14.59.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fanhua from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

The company has a market capitalization of $808.11 million, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Fanhua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.88%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 185.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 266,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 173,500 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Fanhua by 15.8% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 21,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Fanhua by 2.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,340,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,597,000 after acquiring an additional 48,771 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Fanhua by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 450,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,268,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Fanhua by 2.8% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,127,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,713,000 after acquiring an additional 30,743 shares in the last quarter. 29.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH)

Fanhua Inc, together with its subsidiary, distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products that primarily include individual accident, travel, homeowner, and indemnity medical insurance products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as participating insurance products.

