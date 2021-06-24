FansTime Price Reaches $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (FTI)

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. FansTime has a total market capitalization of $700,642.23 and $264,697.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FansTime coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, FansTime has traded 28.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002886 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00054715 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003486 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00020980 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $210.55 or 0.00607468 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00039857 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000292 BTC.

About FansTime

FansTime (FTI) is a coin. It was first traded on July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 coins. FansTime’s official website is fanstime.org . FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI “

FansTime Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FansTime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FansTime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

