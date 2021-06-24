Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Farmland Partners’ earnings. Farmland Partners reported earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farmland Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Farmland Partners.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Farmland Partners had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 2.15%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FPI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Farmland Partners in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Farmland Partners from $8.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Farmland Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. BCGM Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 87,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 18,056 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farmland Partners in the first quarter worth about $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FPI stock traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $12.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,133. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.59 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.13. Farmland Partners has a 52-week low of $6.27 and a 52-week high of $14.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 333.33%.

Farmland Partners Company Profile

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

