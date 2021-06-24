Feathercoin (FTC) Reaches Market Cap of $5.12 Million

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 24th. Feathercoin has a market capitalization of $5.12 million and $7,838.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Feathercoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0216 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Feathercoin has traded down 22.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001080 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Feathercoin Profile

Feathercoin (FTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 336,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,600,238 coins. The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Feathercoin is feathercoin.com . Feathercoin’s official message board is forum.feathercoin.com . Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Feathercoin is based on Litecoin, which is safeguarded from the effects of Bitcoin ASIC mining until now. It has a block reward of 200 coins and will have a total of 336 million coins. The start block reward was 80 coins and halves every 840,000 blocks. The coin has 336 million as a hard cap and the block target is 1 minute – difficulty is damped at 25%. Feathercoin is a UK Oxford based initiative and as such has a following locally with some merchants accepting the currency. The website also has its own shop where you can post and sell goods for FTC – or Feathercoins. “

Feathercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feathercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Feathercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

