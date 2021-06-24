Federated Hermes Inc. Grows Stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,494 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $12,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cigna during the 4th quarter worth $800,023,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,603,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,156,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,788 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,739,333 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,513,628,000 after acquiring an additional 873,228 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,320,714 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $899,486,000 after acquiring an additional 739,993 shares during the period. Finally, Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,166,923 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,365,630,000 after acquiring an additional 588,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CI stock opened at $232.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $79.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $252.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $158.84 and a 52-week high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $40.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.27 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 5.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 20.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.68%.

In related news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total value of $740,152.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,496,252.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 130,443 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.52, for a total value of $33,069,909.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,726,174.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 263,995 shares of company stock valued at $67,411,610. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CI. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist lifted their price target on Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cigna from $254.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Cigna from $264.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cigna currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.00.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

