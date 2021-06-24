Federated Hermes Inc. Makes New $10.52 Million Investment in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY)

Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 359,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,515,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Signify Health during the first quarter worth about $148,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new stake in shares of Signify Health during the first quarter worth about $241,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signify Health during the first quarter worth about $293,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Signify Health during the first quarter worth about $351,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Signify Health during the first quarter worth about $430,000.

SGFY stock opened at $30.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.26. Signify Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.13 and a 12-month high of $40.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.24.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $180.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.53 million. On average, analysts forecast that Signify Health, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Signify Health from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Signify Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.29.

Signify Health Company Profile

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

