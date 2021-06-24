Federated Hermes Inc. Makes New $10.52 Million Investment in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY)

Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 359,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,515,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Signify Health during the first quarter worth about $148,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new stake in shares of Signify Health during the first quarter worth about $241,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signify Health during the first quarter worth about $293,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Signify Health during the first quarter worth about $351,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Signify Health during the first quarter worth about $430,000.
SGFY stock opened at $30.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.26. Signify Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.13 and a 12-month high of $40.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.24.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Signify Health from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Signify Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.29.
Signify Health Company Profile
Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.
