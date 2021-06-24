Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 44,940 Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) by 22.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,940 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of Phreesia worth $12,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PHR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 134.4% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phreesia alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PHR opened at $59.43 on Thursday. Phreesia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.50 and a 12-month high of $81.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.20 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.01 and a quick ratio of 4.95.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). Phreesia had a negative net margin of 19.66% and a negative return on equity of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $48.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Phreesia, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Phreesia from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Phreesia in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Phreesia from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Phreesia from $58.00 to $63.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.68.

In other news, insider Michael J. Davidoff sold 2,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $107,788.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward L. Cahill sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $824,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,134 shares of company stock worth $2,914,738 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.