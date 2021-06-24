Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 515 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 221,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 515 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $10,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Sanofi by 112.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,008,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593,595 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sanofi by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,098,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,956 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sanofi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,921,000. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Sanofi by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 40,004,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,814,000 after purchasing an additional 631,476 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Sanofi by 104.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 481,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,374,000 after purchasing an additional 245,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

SNY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanofi has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

SNY opened at $52.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $44.76 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.52.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.48 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 17.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

Recommended Story: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.