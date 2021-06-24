Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 18,288 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 18,288 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $11,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,505,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $492,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,191 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth about $145,326,000. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,752,876 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $310,398,000 after purchasing an additional 805,053 shares during the period. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth about $95,201,000. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth about $75,210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $179.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $184.15. The stock has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.04. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $126.70 and a one year high of $200.75.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.20% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.28%.

In other news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,090,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,364,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 8,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,767,465.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,391 shares in the company, valued at $3,278,691.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,314 shares of company stock worth $3,538,610 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

TSCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Tractor Supply to $211.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.19.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

