Federated Hermes Inc. Trims Position in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its stake in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 337,467 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,492 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 1.59% of Koppers worth $11,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in Koppers by 19.2% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 59,119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after buying an additional 9,519 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Koppers by 9.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 331,386 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,518,000 after buying an additional 29,791 shares in the last quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. increased its position in Koppers by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 52,305 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Koppers by 8.6% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 21,467 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Koppers by 31.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 103,736 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,606,000 after buying an additional 24,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $219,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,582.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 17,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $606,859.86. 6.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:KOP opened at $31.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $664.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 2.01. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.79 and a 1 year high of $39.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $407.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.90 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 8.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on KOP. Compass Point upped their price target on Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barrington Research increased their target price on Koppers from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Koppers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.80.

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

