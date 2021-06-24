FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Announces Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.01, RTT News reports. FedEx had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The business had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. FedEx updated its FY 2022 guidance to $20.500-21.500 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $20.50-21.50 EPS.

Shares of FDX traded up $6.32 on Thursday, reaching $303.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,515,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,302,459. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $299.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.25. FedEx has a 12-month low of $129.28 and a 12-month high of $319.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 27.37%.

In related news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.97, for a total value of $1,485,059.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,943,666.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total value of $29,582,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,595,728 shares in the company, valued at $4,233,053,034.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 170,773 shares of company stock valued at $50,641,869. 8.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FedEx stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 872 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on FedEx from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Stephens increased their target price on FedEx from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research raised FedEx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $332.12.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

