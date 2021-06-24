FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target Raised to $375.00 at Barclays

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its price target raised by Barclays from $360.00 to $375.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FDX. Vertical Research assumed coverage on FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group restated a buy rating and issued a $383.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $351.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $332.12.

NYSE FDX opened at $297.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. FedEx has a twelve month low of $129.28 and a twelve month high of $319.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $299.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

In other news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total value of $29,582,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,595,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,233,053,034.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.97, for a total transaction of $1,485,059.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,646 shares in the company, valued at $4,943,666.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,773 shares of company stock worth $50,641,869 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $523,326,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 980.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,270,674 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $360,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,097 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in FedEx by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,127,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,629,323,000 after purchasing an additional 435,381 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in FedEx by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,519,425 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,260,259,000 after buying an additional 406,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 10,682.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 394,404 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $112,026,000 after buying an additional 398,131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

