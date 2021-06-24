FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $20.500-21.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $20.370. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FDX shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on FedEx from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on FedEx in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $339.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $336.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. FedEx has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $332.12.

FDX traded up $6.32 on Thursday, reaching $303.69. The stock had a trading volume of 4,721,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,301,176. FedEx has a 12-month low of $129.28 and a 12-month high of $319.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $299.22. The company has a market cap of $80.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

In other news, CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 13,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.23, for a total transaction of $4,231,962.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,542,955.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.97, for a total transaction of $1,485,059.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,943,666.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,773 shares of company stock valued at $50,641,869 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FedEx stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 872 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

