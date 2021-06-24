Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) will post ($0.19) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Fennec Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.21) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $0.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to $2.99. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to $0.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Fennec Pharmaceuticals.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03.

A number of analysts recently commented on FENC shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

NASDAQ:FENC traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $6.77. The stock had a trading volume of 311 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,131. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $10.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.66. The firm has a market cap of $176.04 million, a PE ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 0.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FENC. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 1,042.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 37,019 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,107,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,249,000 after buying an additional 32,171 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 137.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 13,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. 55.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

