FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Receives $40.70 Average Target Price from Analysts

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.91.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of FIGS in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of FIGS in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. FIG Partners assumed coverage on shares of FIGS in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of FIGS in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on shares of FIGS in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock.

Get FIGS alerts:

Shares of NYSE FIGS opened at $46.51 on Monday. FIGS has a one year low of $28.25 and a one year high of $49.74.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

Further Reading: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for FIGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.