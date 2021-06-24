FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) in a research report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on FIGS in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on FIGS in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on FIGS in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on FIGS in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on FIGS in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. FIGS has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.91.

FIGS opened at $46.51 on Monday. FIGS has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $49.74.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

