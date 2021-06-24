Financial Analysis: Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) vs. Nexeon MedSystems (OTCMKTS:NXNN)

Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) and Nexeon MedSystems (OTCMKTS:NXNN) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Get Getinge alerts:

Getinge has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nexeon MedSystems has a beta of 10.06, indicating that its stock price is 906% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Getinge and Nexeon MedSystems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Getinge 11.06% 18.66% 8.56% Nexeon MedSystems N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Getinge and Nexeon MedSystems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Getinge 0 2 6 0 2.75 Nexeon MedSystems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Getinge and Nexeon MedSystems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Getinge $3.25 billion 2.92 $353.05 million $1.57 23.78 Nexeon MedSystems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Getinge has higher revenue and earnings than Nexeon MedSystems.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Getinge shares are owned by institutional investors. 61.2% of Nexeon MedSystems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Getinge beats Nexeon MedSystems on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Getinge

Getinge AB provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, sterilization departments, and life science companies and institutions. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers sterile transfer systems, closure processing systems, washers, isolators, sterilizers, and logistic automation solutions; practice-oriented monitoring systems and disposables, vascular and cardiothoracic surgery solutions, anesthesia machines, beating heart surgery solutions, ceiling supply units, connected solutions, and indicators, as well as washer-disinfectors, consumables, and IT-solutions. The company also provides endovascular products; chest drain products; endoscope reprocessing; endoscopic vessel harvesting systems; ventilators; extracorporeal life support or extracorporeal membrane oxygenation products; intra-aortic balloon counter pulsation therapies; operating lights; and modular room systems. In addition, it offers operating tables and accessories; operating room (OR) furniture; OR integration systems; OR management solutions; loading and distribution trolleys; patient flow management and transport solutions; sealing equipment; sterile supply management and traceability solutions; surgical perfusion components; surgical assist systems; and trays and baskets, as well as inspection and packaging and after sales consulting services. Further, the company provides professional financial advisory services to hospitals and medical facilities; and education and training services. It offers its products through a network of proprietary sales companies, as well as through agents and distributors in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Getinge AB was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

About Nexeon MedSystems

Nexeon MedSystems Inc., a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes neurostimulation technology for the treatment of various neurological disorders through electrical stimulation of neural tissues. Its neurostimulation technology platform would provide treatment to patients in several neurostimulator markets, including deep brain stimulation, peripheral electrical nerve stimulation, sacral nerve stimulation, spinal cord stimulation, vagus nerve stimulation, and other neurostimulator markets. The company develops the Viant, a deep brain stimulation system for Parkinson's disease in the United States, as well as for Parkinson's disease, Essential Tremor, and Dystonia in Europe. Nexeon MedSystems Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Getinge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getinge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.