Financial Comparison: AT&T (NYSE:T) versus Frontier Communications (OTCMKTS:FTRCQ)

AT&T (NYSE:T) and Frontier Communications (OTCMKTS:FTRCQ) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

AT&T has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Frontier Communications has a beta of -0.37, suggesting that its share price is 137% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for AT&T and Frontier Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AT&T 2 5 8 0 2.40 Frontier Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A

AT&T currently has a consensus target price of $31.73, indicating a potential upside of 10.76%. Given AT&T’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe AT&T is more favorable than Frontier Communications.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AT&T and Frontier Communications’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AT&T $171.76 billion 1.19 -$5.18 billion $3.18 9.01 Frontier Communications $7.16 billion 0.00 -$402.00 million N/A N/A

Frontier Communications has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AT&T.

Profitability

This table compares AT&T and Frontier Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AT&T -1.29% 12.33% 4.29% Frontier Communications -2.26% -9.56% 2.78%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.5% of AT&T shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Frontier Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of AT&T shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Frontier Communications shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

AT&T beats Frontier Communications on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc. provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services. It also sells handsets, wirelessly enabled computers, wireless data cards, and IP-based set-top boxes, as well as various accessories, such as carrying cases and hands-free devices through the company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores. This segment markets its communications services and products under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAIDSM, AT&T TV, AT&T Fiber, and DIRECTV brand names. The WarnerMedia segment primarily produces, distributes, and licenses television programming and feature films; distributes home entertainment products in physical and digital formats; and produces and distributes mobile and console games, and consumer products, as well as offers brand licensing services, and advertising services. It also operates cable networks; video on demand streaming platform under the HBO Max and HBO GO names; multichannel pay television services under the HBO and Cinemax; and digital media properties, as well as licenses its content to television networks and over-the-top services. The Latin America segment offers video entertainment and audio programming services under the DIRECTV and SKY brands primarily to residential customers; pay-TV services, including HD sports video content; and postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the AT&T and Unefon brands, as well as sells various handsets through company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores. The company was formerly known as SBC Communications Inc. and changed its name to AT&T Inc. in November 2005. AT&T Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Frontier Communications

Frontier Communications Corporation provides communications services to consumer, commercial, and wholesale customers in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other services and products through a combination of fiber and copper-based networks to consumer customers. The company also provides Ethernet and traditional circuit-based services; software defined wide area network, managed Wi-Fi and cloud IT solutions, voice and Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), and Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) services, as well as hardware and network solutions and services to small and medium business, and large enterprises. In addition, it offers data and Internet services; wireless broadband services; satellite TV video services; voice services, including data-based VoIP, UCaaS, and long distance and voice messaging services; and a package of communications services. Further, the company provides a range of access services that allow other carriers to use facilities to originate and terminate their local and long-distance voice traffic. It serves approximately 3.6 million customers and 3.1 million broadband subscribers in 25 states. The company was formerly known as Citizens Communications Company and changed its name to Frontier Communications Corporation in July 2008. Frontier Communications Corporation was incorporated in 1935 and is based in Norwalk, Connecticut. On April 14, 2020, Frontier Communications Corporation, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

