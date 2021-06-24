Financial Comparison: Pure Energy Minerals (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) vs. South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY)

Pure Energy Minerals (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) and South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Pure Energy Minerals and South32’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pure Energy Minerals N/A -1.57% -1.56% South32 N/A N/A N/A

Pure Energy Minerals has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, South32 has a beta of 1, suggesting that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.5% of South32 shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Pure Energy Minerals and South32, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pure Energy Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A South32 1 2 5 1 2.67

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pure Energy Minerals and South32’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pure Energy Minerals N/A N/A -$380,000.00 N/A N/A South32 $6.08 billion 1.69 -$65.00 million $0.20 54.60

Pure Energy Minerals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than South32.

Summary

South32 beats Pure Energy Minerals on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pure Energy Minerals

Pure Energy Minerals Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its primary project is the Clayton Valley lithium brine project that includes 1,085 lithium placer claims covering an area of approximately 10,600 hectares located in Clayton Valley, Esmeralda County, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Harmony Gold Corp. and changed its name to Pure Energy Minerals Limited in October 2012. Pure Energy Minerals Limited is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About South32

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc. It also exports its products. South32 Limited has a strategic alliance agreement with AusQuest Limited for exploration opportunity under at its Morrisey nickel-copper project. The company was formerly known as BHP Coal Holdings Pty Limited and changed its name to South32 Limited in March 2015. South32 Limited was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

